Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.93. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 428,151 shares changing hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,650.00%.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 18,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $240,119.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,469,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 88,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.