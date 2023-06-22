Pittards (LON:PTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 35436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Pittards Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £926,146.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Pittards

In other news, insider Stephen Yapp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($35,828.53). Insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

