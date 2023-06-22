Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.84. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 142,149 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Pixelworks Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $93.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435,926 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 334,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,885 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Pixelworks from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Pixelworks
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.