Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 13,507 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 3.36% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

