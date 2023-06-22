Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 13,507 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,859 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,882,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,918,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.