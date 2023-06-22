Planned Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $456.98. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

