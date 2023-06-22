Planned Solutions Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
