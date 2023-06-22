Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $106.18 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $108.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

