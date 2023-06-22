Planned Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.