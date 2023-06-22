Planned Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.