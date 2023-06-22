Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 24640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

About Plaza Retail REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.