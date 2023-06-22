Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 24640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
