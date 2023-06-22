POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Stock Price Down 4.2%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POETGet Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 36,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 35,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POETGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 2,844.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in POET Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Stories

