POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Stock Price Down 4.2%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 36,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 35,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 2,844.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

POET Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in POET Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.