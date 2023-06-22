POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Stock Price Down 4.2%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 36,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 35,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 2,844.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
