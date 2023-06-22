Polymesh Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.72 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $62.72 million and $9.19 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 795,944,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 795,414,808.508181 with 667,451,242.266782 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12277593 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,256,821.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

