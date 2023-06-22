PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,147.89

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,147.89 ($14.69) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.69). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.76), with a volume of 14,064 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.59) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.38. The company has a market cap of £444.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,479.17 and a beta of 1.00.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

