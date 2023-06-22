PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Purchases A$285,000.00 in Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Glenn Molloy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.43 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($195,205.48).

Glenn Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Glenn Molloy purchased 250,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.46 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$365,000.00 ($250,000.00).

On Thursday, May 4th, Glenn Molloy purchased 99,470 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,316.30 ($87,887.88).

On Friday, April 28th, Glenn Molloy purchased 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($75,342.47).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Glenn Molloy purchased 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($78,767.12).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Glenn Molloy purchased 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,000.00 ($80,821.92).

PPK Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

PPK Group Company Profile

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells boron nitride nanotubes in Australia. It also offers lithium sulphur batteries, white graphene, and body armour; and digital platform for proactive road safety analytics and management. The company was formerly known as Plaspak Group Limited and changed its name to PPK Group Limited in September 2006.

Further Reading

