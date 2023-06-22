Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 24,230 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

