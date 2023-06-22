Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,442 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 299.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.