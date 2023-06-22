Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman Sells 20,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 414,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,078. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

