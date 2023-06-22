Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 426,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

