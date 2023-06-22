Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 426,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

