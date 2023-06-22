QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $115.94. 1,215,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,335. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.