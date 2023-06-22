Raymond James Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $885.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.84.

EQIX stock opened at $768.00 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $731.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.37.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

