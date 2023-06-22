Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 billion-$73.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.