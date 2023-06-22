RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

