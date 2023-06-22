ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,595.63

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $1,595.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00287200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

