ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 68.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $1,716.88 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00285550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003387 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

