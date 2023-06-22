Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF) vs. Calix (NYSE:CALX) Head to Head Analysis

Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF – Get Rating) and Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reklaim and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reklaim N/A N/A N/A Calix 4.55% 6.47% 4.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reklaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reklaim and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Calix has a consensus target price of $77.91, suggesting a potential upside of 57.46%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Reklaim.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reklaim and Calix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reklaim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calix $867.83 million 3.77 $41.01 million $0.61 81.11

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Reklaim.

Summary

Calix beats Reklaim on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. operates consumer data and privacy platform in Canada and the United States. The company offers compliant and first-party data to brands and agencies, platforms, and data companies. Its platform also allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold. The company was formerly known as Killi Ltd. and changed its name to Reklaim Ltd. in November 2021. Reklaim Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, an experience innovation platform component and fully integrated with its GigaSpire and GigaPro family of systems to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solutions for BSP's residential and business subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform to access edge of the network by its architecture and operations. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

