RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 3%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 130,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 27,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

