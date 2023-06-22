ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,332,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $217.76 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

