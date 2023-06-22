Retireful LLC Acquires Shares of 10,141 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Retireful LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,380,000 after purchasing an additional 298,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 205,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after buying an additional 121,714 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 154,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,909,000.

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

