Retireful LLC Acquires Shares of 2,958 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $95.71. 18,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.