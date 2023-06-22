Retireful LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

