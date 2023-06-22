Retireful LLC Makes New $799,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

