Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 69,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 0.3% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $910,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

