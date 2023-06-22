Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after buying an additional 109,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.45 and its 200 day moving average is $197.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.