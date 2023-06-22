Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 106,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

