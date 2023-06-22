Retireful LLC Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after buying an additional 229,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

MCHP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,303. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

