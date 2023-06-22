Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 22,801 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. 263,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

