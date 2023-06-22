Retireful LLC Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ONEQ opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

