Reviewing Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0.94% 0.48% 0.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties $716.21 million 0.93 -$1.05 million ($0.09) -68.67

Analyst Ratings

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.82, indicating a potential upside of 57.43%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 59.63%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants. The Industrial segment includes distribution facilities for Loblaw and generic industrial assets that readily accommodate the diverse needs of a broad range of tenants. The Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other segment is involved in the provision of income diversification and generates further investment opportunities. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

