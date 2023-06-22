Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Shares Up 5.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 14,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 41,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTIW. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

