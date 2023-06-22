Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 5.9%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.16. 21,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 60,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.79 per share, for a total transaction of $131,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at $77,717,572.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $329,827.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

