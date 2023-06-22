RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 1.7% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 407,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,677,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,540,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in RLX Technology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 13,143,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 1,850,900 shares during the last quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

