Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 6,984,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,205,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,102,000 after buying an additional 437,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

