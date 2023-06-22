Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,154 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $37,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,806 shares of company stock valued at $33,709,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
