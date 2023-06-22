ROC Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Shares Down 22.8%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 22.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $6.03. 3,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

ROC Energy Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Company Profile

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.