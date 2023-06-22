Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 400,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,619,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 68.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,232 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 163,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

