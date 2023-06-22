Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $639.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,028.55 or 0.06725377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 457,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 457,040.7577729 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,061.39969111 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $8,598,285.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

