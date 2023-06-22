Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Price Performance

CPYYY stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Centrica Increases Dividend

About Centrica

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.