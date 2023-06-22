Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.91

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and traded as high as $39.17. Safran shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 90,085 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Safran Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Safran Increases Dividend

About Safran

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.2612 dividend. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

